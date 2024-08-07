20 Leaders Of Sheikh Hasina's Party Found Dead As Bangladesh Protests Continue: 10 Points

Widespread vandalism and looting of homes and businesses of Awami League leaders and activists have been reported from across Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Eyewitnesses said the house of former councillor Md Shah Alam in Comilla city, 100 km from the capital Dhaka, was set on fire by a mob. Four people were killed on Tuesday when a mob set on fire the house of MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul. Their bodies were found in rooms and balconies.

In Dhaka, parts of the Awami League's main office were set on fire again on Tuesday. It was first burned down at 12.30 pm on Monday.

Across Bangladesh, Awami League leaders and minorities such as Hindus have become the main targets of the mainly Muslim-majority mobs.

Rights groups and diplomats in Bangladesh have raised concerns at reports of attacks on minorities, including Hindus. Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus -- a group seen by some in the Muslim-majority nation as having been close to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina -- were attacked.

"Houses and shops of minority people were attacked, vandalised and looted, at least 97 places on Monday and Tuesday," Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said in a statement. The group said at least 10 Hindu temples were attacked by "miscreants" on Monday.

One Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh's southern Bagerhat district, said a hospital official who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, news agency AFP reported.

Horror unfolded when 24 people were killed after a mob set fire to the Zabeer International Hotel in Khulna division. The hotel is owned by Shahin Chakladar, the General Secretary of Jashore district Awami League. "The bodies were lying on different floors," said Mamun Mahmud, Deputy Director of Khulna Fire Service.

Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus will lead an interim government, the presidency announced today.