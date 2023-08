The death count from a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday has risen to 52, the South African city's emergency services said.

"We're on 52 bodies, which we have recovered and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries," Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi told a local broadcaster.

