2-Year-Old Child In US Accidentally Shoots Mother's Boyfriend

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old child accidentally shot a man Monday morning in a Chesterfield County, Virginia home. According to ABC News, the child gained access to a gun and unintentionally shot the man, leaving him in critical condition.

The incident happened on August 19, when police responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 4400 block of Butler Lane around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and immediately provided medical attention. The man was subsequently airlifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Chesterfield Police later confirmed some details to CBS 6 News.

''It appears that the following events occurred: The victim was preparing to leave the house and had placed his handgun on a nearby chair when a child, who is nearly 3 years old, retrieved the gun. The child accidentally discharged the firearm, shooting the victim. The child was not injured and no one else in the house was injured. Again, the investigation is ongoing,'' a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

According to Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC, the victim is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Neighbour Lisa Wood said she saw the child shortly after the shooting.

"After I went into the house, he was sitting there like a normal kid. It's not like, you know, he's worried, or, you know, anything like that. He still has a smile," she said.

Other neighbours who spoke with CBS 6 expressed their wishes for the victim's full recovery and agreed that the incident serves as a stark reminder of the crucial importance of gun safety measures.

''Bad things happen whenever you're not responsible with your stuff. And it, really, really sucks that it had to be a child. And, you know, hopefully, this adult will pull through because, like, this — this sucks. Today was just a day that, you know, that wasn't good,'' Ms Wood said.