2 US Models Found Dead In Luxury Apartments Just Two Days Apart

The cases remain under investigation.

Two models have been found dead in their luxury apartments in Los Angeles within the last week, the Independent reported. 31-year-old model Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her downtown LA apartment on September 12, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Two days before, on September 10, authorities found 32-year-old Nichole Coats dead in her apartment, less than a mile away.

Notably, Ms Mooney was found dead in her luxury apartment in Bunker Hill by officers conducting a welfare check after her family couldn't reach her. The Los Angeles Police Department has begun a murder investigation into her death and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person or people responsible for her death.

Just two days before, officers had responded to Coats' home to perform a welfare check around 10 a.m., but no one responded. Two hours later, someone called to report a dead body at the home. Her death is not being investigated as a homicide, however, Ms Coats' family members believe it was a murder.

''I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That's not somebody who just laid in their bed and died'', Ms Coats' aunt, May Stevens, said.

''This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone. And it's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn't be gone,'' Sharon Coats, her mother told KTLA.

The cops are also working to determine if the two incidents are related, but have not confirmed any connection thus far.

Meanwhile, both their families believe that there might be a link between the deaths. They're also concerned a serial killer may be looking for their next target.

''We just want to know what happened … It just doesn't seem right … Is there a correlation between these two females? Is there a correlation? They were both almost in the same area … we need to make sure that this isn't something else because it just didn't seem right,'' Ms Coats' cousin Sheniya Mason told ABC 7.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Nichole Coats' family with funeral expenses.



