2 Soldiers Killed In Israeli Attack, Says Lebanon Army

The Lebanese army said an Israeli attack on Sunday killed two soldiers, accusing Israel of directly targeting their position in south Lebanon where the Israeli military is fighting Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy directly targeted an army centre" in Mari in the Hasbaya area, causing "the death of one of the soldiers and the wounding of three others, one of whom is in critical condition", the army said in a statement.

A separate statement shortly afterwards said "a second soldier" had died of his wounds.

Israeli fire has killed more than a dozen Lebanese soldiers since all-out war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group erupted in September, according to an AFP tally of official announcements.

