2 Myanmar Chin Rebel Groups Meet In Mizoram, Merge To Form New Body

Two Myanmar-based rebel groups have merged to form a new body in a meeting held in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, sources said.

The two pro-democracy rebel groups from Myanmar are the Chinland Council, and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC).

They have been merged to form the Chin National Council, sources said. The agreement was signed in the presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and local leaders.

The agreement was signed on February 27, sources said.

Representatives from the Chinland Council's armed wing, the Chin National Army, and the ICNCC's Chin Brotherhood, were also present, sources said.

The junta suffered significant territorial losses after a 2023 rebel offensive, but its air power has been pivotal in arresting opposition forces' advance.

Russia is a crucial arms supplier to the isolated state. Moscow's support has become vital to Myanmar's military -- particularly the air force -- as it battles an array of ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy guerrillas on multiple fronts.