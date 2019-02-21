2 Killed As Algeria Military Plane Crashes: Authorities

It was the first such incident since the country's worst military plane crash that killed 257 people in April last year at a military base near Algiers.

The Russian SU 24 aircraft crashed late on Wednesday in an inhabited agricultural area. (FILE PHOTO)


ALGIERS: 

An Algerian military plane crashed during a training flight, killing two people on board, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The Russian SU 24 aircraft crashed late on Wednesday in an inhabited agricultural area in the northern province of Tiaret, the ministry said in a statement.

It was the first such incident since the country's worst military plane crash that killed 257 people in April last year at a military base near Algiers.



