2 Killed, 10 Injured As Hurricane Ida Washes Away Highway In US' Mississippi

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after part of a two-lane highway was washed away on Monday night near Lucedale, a town in the US' Mississippi, authorities said.

The washout was likely related to rain from Hurricane Ida, Cal Robertson of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told CNN on Tuesday.

Seven vehicles ran into a hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep due to the washout, according to Mr Robertson.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, he added.

The highway is the main artery between the states of Mississippi and Louisiana, said the CNN report.

Mississippi has been battered by torrential rain from storm Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

