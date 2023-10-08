2 Israelis Killed In Egypt After Cop Fires At Tour Group

A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was "immediately arrested", it added.

The policeman fired "at random" using "his personal weapon" at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said quoting a security source. A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was "immediately arrested", it added.

