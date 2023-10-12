2 Israeli Cops Injured In Jerusalem Attack, Gunman Shot Dead: Report

Amubulances and police vehicles were seen rushing to the site of the attack.

Two Israeli police officers were wounded after a firing incident in Jerusalem on Thursday, reported news agency AFP. Citing a police statement, the agency said one gunman has been neutralised.

Videos showed security personnel patrolling the streets with their rifles drawn, and ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the site of the attack.

The incident comes as the war between Israel and Gaza entered its sixth day. The death count has crossed 3,700 and the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 447 children and 248 women are among the 1,417 people killed in Israel's strikes on the Gaza Strip.

At a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed unwavering US support for Israel in its war on Hamas, but also said the Palestinians have "legitimate aspirations" not represented by the group, AFP reported.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself. But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side," the US secretary of state said.

The UK has said it will send two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean and begin surveillance flights over Israel in a show of military support designed to reassure Israel, the Times newspaper reported.