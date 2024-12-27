2 Experienced Sailors Die During Sydney To Hobart Yacht Race

Two experienced sailors were killed in separate incidents in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, organisers and local authorities said on Friday, the first loss of life in the prestigious ocean race since 1998.

Race organisers had said in a statement that both crew members died after they were suspected to have been hit by the sail boom, a horizontal pole which holds down the sails and swings depending on the direction of the wind.

They later said one of the sailors, Nick Smith from South Australia, has been hit by the boat's mainsheet and thrown across the boat, hitting his head on the winch.

Smith, 65, was a crew member of the Bowline, competing in the race for the fifth time.

A few hours later a crew member on the Flying Fish Arctos was struck by a sail boom and died. He was identified as Roy Quaden, 55, a sailor with two decades of experience from Western Australia.

"The sailing community is a very close community, and there's about a thousand sailors on the water in this race and to lose two in this fashion is just devastating," said David Jacobs, vice commodore at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

"We always want to improve safety wherever we can. So we will do an investigation and if there's something that boats can do to try and prevent this happening, we will implement it."

Bad weather has forced several boats to retire from the 79th running of the race, which began on Thursday, leaving Law Connect as the new race leader in the South Pacific.

The last loss of life in the race came in 1998 when five yachts were sunk and six sailors died after a major storm hit the fleet.

