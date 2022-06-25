2 Dead, Several Injured In Norway Nightclub Shooting: Police

Oslo Shooting: A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. (Representational)

Two people were killed and around 10 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media reported that the shooting had taken place at the London Pub, a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of the city.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Three people were severely wounded, police told reporters at the scene, newspaper VG reported.

Oslo's university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)