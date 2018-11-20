2 Dead, Police Officer Critical In Shooting At Chicago Hospital

The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately available.

A man showed up to Mercy Hospital and opened fire on a woman believed to be his former fiance before turning the gun on others, leaving two people, including the gunman, dead, and two others, including a police officer, injured Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Central time. Chicago fire officials told ABC7 said that two women were shot and one of them - who was shot in the parking lot - was a doctor at Mercy. Her former fiance was the shooter, a source told ABC7. Both of the women were taken to other hospitals nearby.

A Chicago Police officer was shot and is in critical condition, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for Chicago police, said in tweets, though he is receiving "excellent care."

A SWAT team responded to the 292-bed hospital near I-55 in Bronzeville, the historically black neighborhood located just south of the South Loop neighborhood. Nearby buildings, including the nearby National Teacher's Academy, were locked during the attack. Mercy Hospital said in a tweet later that the incident was over and that all patients were safe.

Lenice Donaldson, a pharmacy tech at Mercy, said she was in the back to get a drink and had just returned as she heard the gunshots. She and the other techs locked themselves up until police got them out, she said.

"It's just unbelievable. We came out with our hands up and there was blood all over the floor in the lobby," Donaldson said. "It's a shame."

Tracy Lyons, a cancer survivor, said she goes to Mercy for regular radiation treatments. She described how she listened to the gun battle between police and the shooter until a SWAT team freed her and some technicians from a lab.

"It was just nothing but pow-pow-pow," she said. "We thought we would never get out of there."

According to the Associated Press, a witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: "It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random." In an interview with CBS Chicago, a witness who was in the hospital said she saw blood by a hospital entrance and heard shots fired multiple times. Another witness said he saw a gunman shoot someone multiple times in a parking lot. He added that officers responded quickly and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Sen Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote in a Monday evening tweet that he was praying for the victims of the shooting and their families.

It was a particularly grim day across the United States, as there were two other mass shootings near major cities.

According to the Associated Press, police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a religious supply store, sexually assaulted at least one woman and shot a woman in the head. The shooting victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in western St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin. Police were looking for a man about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

One person was shot and three others were sent to the hospital following a shooting in Denver's LoDo neighborhood, according to the Denver Post.