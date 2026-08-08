2 Days After Suspected Drone Attack, More Spotted Above German Military Base

Two drones were spotted above a military base in western Germany late on Thursday, two days after an explosive-laden drone was found near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport in the east of the country, authorities said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Germany's armed forces said the drones were sighted at around 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday at the base in Mechernich in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the Belgian border.

Military police were deployed once the sighting was confirmed and the matter turned over to police in the nearby town of Euskirchen. The spokesperson said the police were investigating, without giving further details.

German media said the Bundeswehr site in Mechernich has a high-security underground storage facility for equipment and spare parts for military hardware and is a base for personnel responsible for maintenance of U.S. Patriot air defence systems.

The drone discovered late on Tuesday at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a civilian freight and NATO logistics hub, was found close to several Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo airplanes, according to German media reports.

The episode has revived concerns about drones penetrating NATO airspace, and intensified debate about whether strategic members of the military alliance such as Germany are ready to cope with new security threats.

German government officials have not blamed any foreign countries publicly for the incident, but some lawmakers have accused Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since its military invasion of the country in 2022.

The Russian embassy in Berlin on Friday dismissed the Leipzig event as a "fabricated provocation", saying it was another example of accusations against Russia without evidence.

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