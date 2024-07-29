2 Children Killed, 9 Injured In Knife Attack In UK, Say Cops

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder: UK Police (Representational)

Two children have been killed and nine more injured, six critically, in a knife attack in northern England on Monday, police said.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the attack in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England, which also left two adults with critical injuries, Merseyside Police said in a news conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)