19 Palestinians Killed After Israeli Strike Hits School, Says Gaza Ministry

At least 19 Palestinians including children were killed on Thursday after an Israeli strike hit a school in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip that is sheltering displaced people, a Gaza health ministry official told Reuters.

Dozens were also injured in the strike, said the official, Medhat Abbas, adding: "There is no water to extinguish the fire. There is nothing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)