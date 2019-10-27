180,000 People Asked To Evacuate As California Wildfire Spreads: Official

The giant Kinkade Fire in Sonoma County has grown to 30,000 acres.

The biggest wildfire in northern California put 180,000 people under evacuation orders Sunday as it spread through the Sonoma wine-growing region, local authorities said.

The giant Kinkade Fire in Sonoma County has grown to 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares) and is only 10 percent contained, California's state fire authority said.

"Approx 180,000 people under evacuation order due to #KincadeFire. This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff's Office can remember. Take care of each other," the Sonoma County sheriff's office tweeted.

