18 Officers Dead In Kazakhstan Unrest Over Fuel Price Hikes: Report

18 died and 748 were wounded as authorities sought to quell unrest in Kazakhstan.

Casualties among Kazakh security officers Thursday rose to 18 dead and 748 wounded as authorities sought to quell unrest in the ex-Soviet country, Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.

Russia's Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies also cited the ministry as saying that 2,298 people had so far been detained after protests over fuel price hikes escalated into direct clashes with officers Wednesday.

