More Than 18,500 Evacuated After World War II Bomb Discovered In Germany

The 500-kilogramme aerial bomb is thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week.

World | | Updated: August 26, 2018 19:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Than 18,500 Evacuated After World War II Bomb Discovered In Germany

Freshly unearthed bomb World War II Bomb posted by city of Ludwigshafen on its official Twitter feed.

Frankfurt am Main: 

A German bomb disposal team on Sunday successfully defused an unexploded World War II bomb that had forced the evacuation of 18,500 people in the city of Ludwigshafen.

The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week.

"Good news: the bomb has been defused! Citizens may return to their homes," the city of Ludwigshafen said on its official Twitter feed.

It also posted a picture of the freshly unearthed, corroded bomb, strapped to a pallet before being removed from the area.

Authorities in the western city had ordered all those living within a 1,000-metre (0.6-mile) radius of the bomb site to leave their homes from 08:00 am (0600 GMT) as a precaution ahead of the defusing operation.

05tbpmo

An evacuated resident waits in a municipal hall for a World War II aerial bomb to be defused after it was found on a construction site in Ludwigshafen. (AFP)

It took the bomb squad just over an hour to complete the delicate task, and the all-clear was given shortly after 2:00 pm.

More than 70 years after the end of World War II, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the intense Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

In the biggest post-war evacuation to date, some 60,000 Frankfurt residents were evacuated last year so that an unexploded 1.8-tonne British bomb dubbed the "blockbuster" could be defused.

In April, thousands had to clear an area around Berlin's central railway station after another British bomb was discovered on a building site.

Unexploded munitions have also complicated the work of firefighters this summer, with forest fires sparked by a spell of hot, dry weather setting off long-buried ordnance, causing small explosions on several occasions.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

World War 2 Bomb In GermanyWorld War 2 Bomb in Ludwigshafen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................