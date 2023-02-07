17-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Shot In The Face By Israel Army, Dies

The Israeli army said it was "checking" the details of the incident.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry announced the death of Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, who was "killed by a bullet in the face fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus."

The Israeli army said it was "checking" the details of the incident.

A Palestinian security source, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said Ashqar was from the city's Askar refugee camp.

Three people were arrested during the Israeli raid on the city, the source added.

Separately, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said around 20 Palestinians were arrested in Burqin, near the flashpoint city of Jenin.

There has been a mounting death count from a spate of Israeli raids in West Bank towns and cities in recent months.

On Monday, Israeli forces killed five suspected Palestinian gunmen in a raid in Jericho, in the Jordan Valley, after a days-long search for suspects in a shooting in a restaurant near the city.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 42 Palestinians -- including attackers, militants and civilians. Six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Last year was the deadliest year in the West Bank since the United Nations started tracking casualties in the territory in 2005.

There were 235 deaths, with nearly 90 percent on the Palestinian side, according to an AFP tally.

