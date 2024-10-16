16 Killed As Israel Strikes Municipal Buildings In Southern Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry on Wednesday said 16 people were killed and 52 others wounded in Israeli strikes on municipal buildings in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, revising upwards an earlier toll.

"Sixteen were martyred and 52 others wounded in the final toll of the Israeli enemy raid on the buildings of the Nabatiyeh municipality and the union of municipalities," the ministry said in a statement, after earlier reporting six killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)