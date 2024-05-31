150-Million-Year-Old Stegosaurus Fossil To Be Put On Auction, $4-6 Million Anticipated

The Stegosaurus roamed the Earth as a herbivorous dinosaur in the Late Jurassic period

A 150-million-year-old fossil of a stegosaurus, affectionately dubbed "Apex" by its discoverer, is poised to become one of the most expensive fossils ever sold at auction this summer, Forbes has reported. Sotheby's, the renowned auction house, anticipates the price tag for this exceptional specimen to range between $4 million and $6 million.

The Stegosaurus, recognisable for its distinct double row of large, kite-shaped plates along its back plates and spiked tail, roamed the Earth as a herbivorous dinosaur in the Late Jurassic period, around 155-150 million years ago. Despite its impressive armour, Stegosaurus was a relatively small dinosaur, measuring about 30 feet in length and weighing around 2 to 3 metric tons.

Discovered by palaeontologist Jason Cooper on his private land in Colorado, “Apex” stands as a pinnacle in fossil finds, measuring 11 feet tall and 20 feet long, according to CNN. Sotheby's, involved in the process from discovery to auction, touts Apex as the "finest Stegosaurus specimen to come to market." This nearly complete and remarkably preserved fossil is scheduled for sale on July 17 as part of Sotheby's annual Geek Week in New York.

From the initial discovery on Mr Cooper's private land in Colorado to the upcoming sale, Sotheby's and Mr Cooper have worked hand in hand to document every step of the process which includes “discovery and excavation to restoration, preparation, and mounting, ensuring that the documentation and sale of the specimen is handled with the highest standards and transparency.”

If sold for $4 million or more, Apex would be the eighth-most-expensive fossil ever auctioned. Should its price exceed $6 million, Apex could climb even higher on the list. The highest bidder will receive a copy of the dinosaur's scan data and a full licence to utilise any 3D data at their discretion. Sotheby's said that this move is to keep important information tied to the specimen, encouraging collaboration in research and education.

The Morrison Formation, from where Apex was unearthed, boasts a rich history of fossil discoveries dating back to the 1880s.



