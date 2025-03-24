14-Year-Old Shot Newark Cop Dead, His Mother Was In 'Bloods Gang'

A 14-year-old Newark boy charged with the fatal shooting of Detective Joseph Azcona earlier this month comes from a family long entangled in violent crimes and drug dealings, sources and relatives told The NY Post.

The teen, whose identity remains undisclosed due to his age, was raised in an environment rife with criminal activity. His mother, Rabiyah Sorey, 43, has been a known drug dealer on North Ninth Street for years, a source said.

She was a known member of the Bloods gang when she was arrested in a 2010 drug raid at her home. She has since faced multiple arrests for dealing cocaine, crack, and other narcotics, law enforcement sources said.

"That's a really, really bad family," the source revealed. "They've all been arrested for weapons charges."

The Bloods are a street gang that started in Los Angeles in 1972. They are known for wearing red and have a long-running feud with the Crips, another major gang. The Bloods formed as a group of smaller gangs that united to protect themselves from the growing influence of the Crips.

Over time, they expanded beyond LA and now have members in different parts of the US. The Bloods are involved in various crimes, including drug dealing, robbery, and violence. They became more powerful during the 1980s when they were heavily involved in selling crack cocaine.

Rabiah Sorey's twin sister, Hadiyah Sorey, also 43, has allegedly been her partner in running their illicit business. "Her and her sister run the drugs in the area," the source added. "They're the boss of that area. That's what he grew up with."

The teen moved to Newark from Georgia six months ago, where he was involved in high school basketball and football. Sources said he had already been arrested multiple times for serious crimes, including robbery.

Hadiyah Sorey, the boy's aunt, was unapologetic about their influence, boasting about her earnings from drug sales. "I got the whole north behind me," she told The NY Post. "I do what the f**k I wanna do."

"I told her to leave him down there because he'd be better off," Hadiyah Sorey said, referring to her sister's decision to bring the teen to Newark. "This is why I didn't want him coming to Newark." "You don't want the f***ing cops here," she said. "They're bad for business," she added.