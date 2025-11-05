14 Failed Votes, $7 Billion Loss: Inside Longest US Shutdown In History

With leaders from the Republican and Democratic parties failing to agree on a way out, the United States is now witnessing the longest government shutdown in its history.



At 36 days, this shutdown has broken the previous 35-day record set during Donald Trump's first term in 2018-2019, which had been caused by disagreements over funding for a wall along the Mexico border.



The current shutdown began on October 1. Democratic senators refused to support a funding bill unless it included an extension of tax credits introduced during President Joe Biden's term. These tax credits help people pay for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.



If these credits end in 2025, millions of Americans might no longer be able to afford health insurance.



14 Failed Attempts



The House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans, passed a funding bill in September with only one Democrat voting in favour. Since then, Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House out of session. This shifted most of the action to the Senate, where majority leader John Thune has called for 14 votes, all of which have failed.



For the bill to pass in the Senate under a filibuster rule (when one senator can delay voting unless 60 senators agree to stop the debate), 60 votes are needed. The latest vote was 54-44, in favour of the Republicans, who failed to convince any other Democrats to switch sides.



The Senate has 100 members, including 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who support the Democrats.



Over $7-Billion Economic Loss



The shutdown is hurting the economy because unpaid workers are spending less money, and food aid is paused. As per the Congressional Budget Office, after the shutdown crossed the four-week mark, the GDP is expected to have suffered a hit of $7 billion. If it lasts six weeks, the loss could reach $11 billion.



42 Million Vulnerable Americans Hit



Around 42 million Americans rely on food stamps every month. As the shutdown continues, these payments have stopped from 1 November.



Two federal courts ruled last week that the Trump administration must use a $4.65 billion emergency fund towards the estimated $9 billion cost for November's payments.



At least 670,000 federal employees have been furloughed (temporarily stopped from working without pay). The US Budget Office says the government is saving around $400 million per day by not paying them.



730,000 Employees Still Working With No Salary



Around 730,000 federal employees are still working because their jobs are considered essential. However, they are not being paid until the shutdown ends.



US President Donald Trump said a "patriot" donated $130 million to help pay soldiers during the shutdown. The New York Times reported that the donor is Timothy Mellon, a billionaire from the Mellon banking family. But this money only works out to about $100 per soldier, as there are around 1.3 million active-duty troops and is far from enough to cover full salaries.