After Elon Musk announced on X that his term as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end, the platform's AI assistant, Grok, highlighted that the billionaire potentially cost the administration $135 billion in "lost productivity, legal challenges, and service disruptions". Grok's response came after an X user asked the AI assistant to summarise Musk's achievements at DOGE.

In his post, the Tesla CEO announced that his "scheduled time" leading President Donald Trump's cost-cutting task force has "come to an end". "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk shared on Thursday. "The Doge mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.

Social media was quick to react to Musk's post. Several users wished the SpaceX chief the best for his upcoming endeavours. However, one user took a reroute and asked Grok to summarise the billionaire's achievements while he was at DOGE.

"As a Special Government Employee, Elon Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claiming $160 billion in savings by terminating wasteful contracts, like $255 million from 269 contracts, and modernizing IT systems, such as digitizing the OPM retirement process. DOGE also cleaned Social Security records and supported voter integrity measures," Grok said.

"However, these efforts face criticism for potential costs of $135 billion in lost productivity, legal challenges, and service disruptions. Concerns about Musk's business conflicts and political motivations persist, with public opinion divided, as 54% view him unfavorably. The true impact of DOGE remains debated amid ongoing scrutiny," it added.

When another user asked the AI assistant if government wasted Musk's time and energy, Grok replied, "DOGE claimed $160B in savings, but the 2025 deficit hit $1.9T, up 23% from last year. Costs like $135B in productivity losses and $500B in reduced tax revenue offset gains. Legal challenges and overstated savings, like an $8M contract miscounted as $8B, limited impact."

"While Musk's efforts aimed to cut waste, the deficit's growth suggests they fell short. Federal finances are complex, and DOGE's scope may not address structural issues. It's unclear if Musk's time was "wasted," but results were mixed," it added.

Notably, Musk's decision to leave the Trump administration follows his criticism of Trump, where he said the President's signature "big, beautiful" spending bill increases the budget deficit and undermines the DOGE team's work. "A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion," Musk said.

In response, Trump brushed off his criticism and highlighted the complex political negotiations needed to pass the legislation. "Number one, we have to get a lot of votes," Trump said. "We can't be cutting - you know, we need, we need to get a lot of support... I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it. We're going to see what happens," he added.