125 Firefighters Battle Major Fire In London Warehouses

A huge fire has engulfed three two-storey warehouses in east London. According to Metro.uk, twenty fire engineers and 125 firefighters were deployed to the Hainault Business Park, in Ilford, where flames had rapidly spread throughout the building. As firefighters are tackling the blaze, local residents are asked to keep their doors and windows shut due to thick smoke.

Roads around Ilford are now shut because of the huge fire. According to reports, the London Fire Brigade was called shortly after 9 pm on Wednesday. London Fire Brigade tweeted, "Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are at the scene of a fire on Fowler Road in #Ilford. Firefighters are tackling blaze where a range of warehouses are alight. More information to follow."

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 25 fire engineers were sent to the scene last night with crews from stations such as Romford, Dagenham, Ilford and Woodford, reported Metro.

The Redbridge Police informed that Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road have all been closed. It tweeted: "We are assisting our colleagues from @LondonFire as they respond to a large fire in Fowler Road, Ilford. Local residents are urged to avoid the area & keep their windows closed due to the smoke Road closures are in place including on Romford Road, New North Road and Fowler Road."

Wes Streeting, MP for the area took to Twitter to thank the emergency services officials, "Huge thanks to the London Fire Brigade for their response to the fire on the Hainault industrial estate. I hope that no one is hurt and that everyone is safe."