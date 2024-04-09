12-Year-Old Millionaire Pixie Curtis, Who Retired At Age 11, Makes Comeback

Pixie Curtis took a break in February 2023 to "semi-retire" and focus on her education. (File)

Pixie Curtis, the young entrepreneur who shocked the world by retiring at the young age of 11, has decided to make a comeback to the business world.

The 12-year-old had ventured into business with the guidance of her mother, Australian PR guru Roxy Jacenko and made headlines last year for making around £110,000 (₹ 60,44,211) per month by selling toys, according to Ladbible.

She took a break in February 2023 to “semi-retire” and focus on her education. At the time, her mother hinted that Ms Curtis might retire at the age of 15.

Ms Curtis has surprised everyone by making a comeback. Recently, she endorsed brand deals and promoted phone accessories on Instagram.

In a post advertising a dual-sided suction phone accessory, Ms Curtis wrote, "You can thank me later." Her mother also posted the same product on her account.

The mother-daughter team gained fame after successfully launching their toy business, Pixie's Fidgets, (which sold bows and fidget spinners) in May 2021. Their products were completely sold out within just 48 hours of its launch, according to the Sun.

However, their business commitments led to tensions between them, with reports suggesting that Ms Curtis' mother, Ms Jacenko, would get annoyed if Ms Curtis did not want to work on content after school. The young millionaire, feeling overwhelmed by the demands, admitted to feeling "worn out" and “happy to focus on her school work and have some time out”.

Ms Curtis' return to work might be attributed to her current lifestyle.

During her retirement, Ms Curtis had her sights set on expanding her luxury car collection to include a Range Rover, despite being years away from reaching the legal driving age, reported The Sun.

The family, including Ms Curtis's 10-year-old brother Hunter and businessman father Oliver Curtis, moved from their hometown in Sydney, Australia, to Singapore last year, the report added.

This led Ms Jacenko to sell off several of her businesses in the months leading up to the move. Prior to their departure, Ms Curtis celebrated her birthday with a lavish bash, themed as a "farewell Australia party," in July of last year.

The celebration took place at the Crown Towers hotel in Sydney, where the 12-year-old stayed in a £1000-a-night (₹55,016) suite with her girlfriends.