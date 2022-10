12 North Korean warplanes flew in formation in an apparent drill, said Seoul military. (Representational)

Twelve North Korean military planes flew in formation in an apparent drill Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding that it had scrambled 30 fighter jets in response.

Eight fighter jets and four bombers "staged the formation flight north of the inter-Korean air boundary [and] were thought to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

