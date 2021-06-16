12 Dead In Bus Crash In Northeast Mexico

Tamaulipas's highways are considered among the most dangerous in Mexico (Representational)

At least 12 people were killed and 10 injured when a bus overturned on Tuesday on a highway in northeastern Mexico, the authorities said.

Nine people died at the scene of the accident in Tamaulipas state and three more died in hospital, civil protection coordinator Pedro Granados told reporters.

The bus was traveling between the border city of Reynosa and Monterrey in neighboring Nuevo Leon state.

Tamaulipas's highways are considered among the most dangerous in Mexico due to the threat of kidnapping and extortion by criminal gangs.

But the state authorities said there was no evidence that the accident was sparked by criminals causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

