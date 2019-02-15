11-Year-Old Found Dead In Brampton, Father Arrested

41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar is in custody.

The search for an 11-year-old girl reportedly abducted by her father Thursday ended in tragedy after the child was found dead inside of a Brampton home.

Peel police said they have found the body of Riya Rajkumar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, deceased at a house in Brampton. Her father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar is in custody.

Police say Roopesh Rajkumar picked up his daughter on Thursday afternoon. When he failed to return the child to her mother in the evening she called police.

Mr Rajkumar had made contact with the mother and made concerning comments about harming himself and his daughter.

Investigations are being carried out.