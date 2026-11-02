11-Month-Old Dies In Freak Balloon Accident In US Days Before First Birthday

A heartbreaking incident was reported in Wisconsin, US, where an 11-month-old baby lost his life in a freak accident just days before celebrating his first birthday. According to the New York Post, an animal-shaped balloon popped and became lodged in his oesophagus. The devastating incident has left the family in grief, with the boy's mother warning other parents around the world about the hidden dangers of party balloons. However, the report hasn't mentioned it specifically, but it appeared to be a case of choking.

The mother, Kisha Avita-Wilson, spoke to NBC Chicago. She said that her son, Don'Vayaire Avita-Mays, affectionately known as "Baby Don" by family, died on October 24, just two days before his first birthday.

Also read | Rare Weasel Once Thought Extinct Found Thriving In America's Badlands National Park

"We were keeping the balloons away from Baby Don, and one of the balloons came undone," Avita-Wilson told the outlet.

"He grabbed it, and he bit it, and when he bit it, it shot the tied-up part into the bottom of his oesophagus."

"I grabbed him immediately out of his car seat. I performed CPR... I stuck my fingers down his throat," she added.

"The person that I was with tried to do the same things also, and he turned blue immediately and went into cardiac arrest."

Also read | Gurugram Trump Towers Resident Alleges Lift Service To 36th-Floor Home Blocked By Builder

She said that the first responders also attempted to save the baby, but their efforts were in vain.

"He was a handsome little boy whose laugh was infectious, whose smile could light up any room, and who was loved by so many," Avita-Wilson's aunt, Mary Lott, wrote in the GoFundMe description. They also revealed that Avita was 30 weeks pregnant and was hospitalised after having early contractions caused by stress.

"We ask that everyone continues to pray for Kisha, her girls and especially her unborn child," Lott continued.

While balloons are commonly used at children's celebrations and other gatherings, it is advised that parents must stay alert around infants and toddlers, as latex and uninflated pieces can quickly pose a severe choking hazard.