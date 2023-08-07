11 Migrants Dead In Shipwreck Off Tunisia, Search On For 44 Missing People

Seven new bodies have been recovered on Sunday evening, said an official (file)

At least 11 migrants have died in a shipwreck off Tunisia's coast and 44 others are missing, a judicial source said Monday, revising an earlier death count of four.

"Seven new bodies have been recovered on Sunday evening," said Faouzi Masmoudi, spokesman for the court in Sfax, Tunisia's second city near the site of the sinking that took place over the weekend in the Mediterranean Sea.

Two have been rescued out of the 57 people aboard the boat, all from sub-Saharan African countries, Masmoudi said, adding that the authorities were searching for the missing migrants.

