A New York woman celebrated her 100th birthday with something that not even people younger than her can perform - taking a five-minute plank test. At Bay Shore's Great South Bay YMCA, Geraldine “Jerry” Leo is an inspirational figure for capabilities that can put even the most accomplished athletes to shame.

Besides performing a five-minute plank, Ms Leo has flawless hearing, fast tempo, and hand-eye-foot coordination.

The fitness enthusiast loves practising planks, an abdominal workout that uses only the toes and forearms to bridge the body up. “It works your core absolutely beautiful,” Ms Leo said.

While her class can hold a plank for not more than two minutes, Ms Leo chooses to stay in the position for an additional three minutes without sweating.

Ms Leo's instructor, Elizabeth Grant, described her plank as “really unbelievable,” adding, “Jerry is an inspiration to everyone who meets her.”

“Her form is beautiful and she can teach people how to do it the right way,” Grant told ABC7.

Despina Tenedorio, director of health and wellness at the Great South Bay YMCA, described Ms Leo as a powerful woman.

Ms Leo's friend Marion Saturno called her “my hero” and said, “She definitely puts some of the class to shame, including me.”

The centenarian claimed the YMCA played a significant role in her life. Ms Leo joined because her late husband, Dominick, urged her to visit the place when it first opened in 1991. “The Y keeps me alive and going in all aspects of my life,” Ms Leo told ABC7.

The Long Island woman also attends a Friday weightlifting class. The YMCA and the Babylonian mayor are both celebrating Ms Leo's milestone on her birthday.



Ms Leo revealed her longevity secret. “Be consistent, be positive, and keep moving in whatever you do. That's very important,” she added.