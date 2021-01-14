The 10 Republicans Who Joined Democrats To Impeach Donald Trump

Supporters of US President Donald Trump wave Trump flags.

After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers decided to vote to impeach him Wednesday on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

Below are the Republicans who voted for impeachment in the House of Representatives:

LIZ CHENEY

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party.

ANTHONY GONZALEZ

Gonzalez is an Ohio Republican. "When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment," he wrote on Twitter.

PETER MEIJER

Meijer, a new member of Congress from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said he was voting for impeachment with a "heavy heart."

"The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week," he said in a statement.

DAN NEWHOUSE

Newhouse, from Washington state, announced his intention to vote to impeach on the House floor during Wednesday's debate, drawing applause from the roughly two dozen Democrats on the floor.

ADAM KINZINGER

A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger, from Illinois, said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

JOHN KATKO

Katko, from New York, was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment.

FRED UPTON

Upton, from Michigan, in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler is a moderate from Washington state. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

TOM RICE

Rice is from a South Carolina district where Trump has heavy support.

DAVID VALADAO

Valadao in November reclaimed his former California seat from the Democrats.

