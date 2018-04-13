10 Killed In Iraq Funeral Bombing: Local Official

Terrorists planted explosive devices at the grave site and set them off during the funeral procession.

The funerals were for 3 fighters who had died a day earlier (Representational)

SULAIMANIYA (Iraq):  Ten people were killed and 14 wounded when explosive devices went off at a funeral for Sunni Muslim tribal fighters in the northern Iraqi town of Shirqat on Thursday, the town's leader said.

The funerals were for three fighters who had died a day earlier from the Tribal Mobalisation Forces, a network of Sunni militias that back the government in its fight against ISIS terrorists, said the town's leader Ali Dowdah.

Terrorists planted explosive devices at the grave site and set them off during the funeral procession, he said. Shirqat is in Iraq's Salah al-Din province.


 
