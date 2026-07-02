1 Missing As US Seahawk Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea

One US service member was missing and three others were wounded but in stable condition after their MH-60S Seahawk helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, the US military said, adding there was no indication the crash was caused by hostile action.

"US Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing. The cause of incident is under investigation," the US Navy's 5th Fleet said in a statement, adding that the helicopter was deployed to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

Helicopter water landings can be dangerous, even for experienced pilots, given the propensity of top-heavy aircraft to flip upside-down during submersion. US forces in the region are also on high alert amid periodic flare-ups in violence during the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

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