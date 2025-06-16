1 Million Illegal Immigrants 'Self-Deport' Under Trump, Wages Rise: Report

Greater border enforcement and large-scale deportations were key promises Donald Trump made while campaigning to return to the White House. In the initial months of his new term, his administration has moved swiftly to fulfil those promises, rolling out a wave of immigration-related executive orders at a pace nearly six times faster than in the early months of his first presidency.

According to a report by The New York Post, the Donald Trump administration has implemented a two-track plan to reduce the unauthorised population in the US. One track focuses on arrests and deportations, prioritising criminals. The other track encourages self-deportation through registration programmes, financial incentives, and public awareness campaigns. The "CBP Home" app allows migrants to notify the government of their intent to depart.

Data suggests significant success, with estimates indicating a decline of 773,000 to 1 million foreign-born workers exiting the workforce. This has led to increased wages for remaining workers. The strategy leverages fear of deportation to encourage voluntary departure, similar to past programmes.

The Washington Post claims "a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March". The Post frames this as "a sign of the weakening labour supply". Yet the paper also notes, "Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 per cent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers' spending power."

By enforcing the law and targeting shady businesses, the administration aims to drive down the unauthorised population without solely relying on costly deportations. The approach appears to be yielding results, with many migrants choosing to leave voluntarily.

The program's effectiveness is measured through employment numbers and wage growth, indicating a shift in the labor market. Overall, the strategy combines enforcement with incentives to achieve its goals.