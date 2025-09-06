1 Killed, Several Injured After Blast At Cricket Stadium In Pakistan

At least one person was killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A man was killed while several others, including children, sustained injuries, police said. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

