1 In 10 Brides Cheats: Male Stripper On Truth About Bachelorette Parties

One in ten brides cheats on their partners, a male stripper with years of experience working at numerous bachelorette parties has claimed. Nath Wyld, 31, has seen firsthand the wild behaviours that occur when no partners are around. “Lots of girls tend to sleep with strippers in general, and they also might not tell you that they are cheating on their partner with you,” Mr Wyld revealed to news.com.au.



The Australian OnlyFans star, who previously worked as a tradesman, talked about his time working in the industry and how it's shaped his perspective. “I was once doing a party where I'd travelled interstate and every single one of the girls in the bachelorette party cheated on their partners,” Mr Wyld revealed.



“It was so crazy, and they all made a pact that they would never talk about it again.” Mr Wyld explained that such instances of cheating are far from rare.



His work at bachelorette parties has led him to some surprising conclusions. Initially shocked by the wild behaviour of women, Mr Wyld has come to believe that women can behave just as recklessly as men at bucks parties. “The narrative is always that the guys are always the worst, and they f**k up more, especially in a bucks party setting. But what shocked me is that women are no different,” he said.



While the amount of infidelity he has witnessed is abnormal for a bachelorette party, it happens more often than one might think. He estimates that at least one out of every 10 parties he works at involves some form of cheating.



Mr Wyld feels that women may take more risks, partly because they believe they can get away with it. “Women are the same in that setting when there's no guys around, and they do the same, and they probably take more risks, because I think they can get away with it being a girl,” he explained.



Mr Wyld said he isn't shocked by it anymore, as it has become a regular part of his job. “I'd say about one in 10 brides cheats,” he claimed.



Despite his experiences, the 31-year-old is hopeful about his relationships. He believes in monogamy and feels that trust is essential. “If you find the right person, then you know that's not going to happen. You just have to trust your partner,” he said, adding that everyone makes their own choices, but trust in a partner is key to a healthy relationship.