1 Dead In Shooting At School In Turkey, Second Such Incident In 24 Hours

At least one person died and several others were injured in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday, just one day after an incident in which a shooter wounded 16 people and then killed himself, media reports said.

"Unfortunately, there's a fatality," local governor Mukerrem Unluer was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster. At least six people were wounded during the attack at a secondary school in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, reports said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)