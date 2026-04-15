Advertisement

1 Dead In Shooting At School In Turkey, Second Such Incident In 24 Hours

At least six people were wounded during the attack at a secondary school in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, reports said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Dead In Shooting At School In Turkey, Second Such Incident In 24 Hours
"Unfortunately, there's a fatality," local governor Mukerrem Unluer said
  • At least one person died in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday
  • Several others were injured during the attack at a secondary school
  • The incident occurred in the southern province of Kahramanmaras
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

At least one person died and several others were injured in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday, just one day after an incident in which a shooter wounded 16 people and then killed himself, media reports said. 

"Unfortunately, there's a fatality," local governor Mukerrem Unluer was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster. At least six people were wounded during the attack at a secondary school in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, reports said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Turkey Shooting, Turkey School Shooting, School Shooting
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com