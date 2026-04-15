1 Dead In Shooting At School In Turkey, Second Such Incident In 24 Hours

"Unfortunately, there's a fatality," local governor Mukerrem Unluer said
- At least one person died in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday
- Several others were injured during the attack at a secondary school
- The incident occurred in the southern province of Kahramanmaras
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At least one person died and several others were injured in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday, just one day after an incident in which a shooter wounded 16 people and then killed himself, media reports said.
"Unfortunately, there's a fatality," local governor Mukerrem Unluer was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster. At least six people were wounded during the attack at a secondary school in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, reports said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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