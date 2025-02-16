Advertisement

1 Dead, 4 Injured In Knife Attack In Austria: Police

"A man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP of the incident in the city of Villach. "One victim, a 14-year-old boy, died."

(Representational)
Vienna:

A 14-year-old boy died and four other people were injured in a knife attack in southern Austria on Saturday, police said, adding they have arrested a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker.

Austria, Austria Knife Attack, Knife Attack
