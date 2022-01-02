1 Dead, 18 Injured During Celebratory Gun Fire On New Year's Eve In Pakistan

Celebratory gun-firing on New Year's eve claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy. (Representational)

Celebratory gun-firing on New Year's eve claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and injured 18 others in Karachi, officials said on Saturday.

The boy, Reza was hit by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri on Friday night and succumbed to his wounds at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, police said.

"Due to the aerial firing, 18 other people were admitted to hospitals with bullet wounds," an official said.

The police had earlier warned against firing incidents on New Year's eve. The Pakistan Medical Association condemned the incident, asking the government to impose a complete ban on aerial firing during all celebratory occasions.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram tweeted youngsters to stay away from such acts like "Rambo", instead behave like civilised people.