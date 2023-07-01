1,100 Arrested As France Sees Violence For 4th Straight Night: 10 Points

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said today that 270 people were arrested last night, taking the total arrests in connection with the violence to 1,100. Last night's arrests included those of 80 people in France's second-largest city of Marseille, news agency Reuters reported. Many of the protesters arrested were between 14 and 18 years old.

Benoit Payan, the Mayor of Marseille, where three police officers were wounded today, urged the national government to immediately send additional troops. "The scenes of pillaging and violence are unacceptable," he tweeted last night. A helicopter and armoured personnel carriers were deployed in Lyon, France's third-largest city.

45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles have been deployed and crack police units and other security forces have fanned out across the country in an effort to curb the unrest. Mr Darmanin was quoted by news agency AFP as saying that last night's violence had been of "much less intensity". More than 200 police officers have been injured since the violence began, said the minister, adding that the average age of the rioters was 17.

While the violence and looting were reported to be the worst in Marseille and Lyon, clashes between hooded protesters and police also occurred in parts of Grenoble and Saint-Etienne. Sporadic violence was also reported in the suburbs of Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who left a European Union summit early to attend a second cabinet crisis meeting in two days, urged parents to take responsibility for underage rioters. Denouncing the "unacceptable exploitation of a death of an adolescent" in some quarters, he vowed to work with social networks to curb "copycat violence" spread via services such as TikTok and Snapchat.

"The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction," the French national football team said in a statement posted by captain and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Les Bleus said they were "shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel" but asked that violence give way to "other peaceful and constructive ways of expressing oneself", AFP reported.

Buses and trams, which had been targeted in violence on some of the other nights, stopped running at 9.00 pm yesterday and the sale of inflammable liquids and large fireworks has been banned. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also announced the cancellation of large-scale events across the country.

In her first interview since Nahel's death, his mother, Mounia, told France 5 television on Thursday: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son." She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".

Nahel's death has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs. Mohamed Jakoubi, who watched Nahel grow up, said the rage was fuelled by a sense of injustice after incidents of police violence against minority ethnic communities, many from former French colonies.