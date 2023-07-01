Crazy Visuals Emerge On Social Media As France Riots Seem Like War-Zone

The riots across France have reached unprecedented levels of vandalism, arson and violence.

France has deployed 45,000 police officers backed by light armoured vehicles to tackle a fourth straight night of violent protests.

Riots have now spread to the city of Lyon in France.



This is out of control ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8A9Jie0rZS — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 30, 2023

The protests across the nation are a fallout of a fatal police shooting of a teenager.

Crack police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence and rioting over the shooting, which took place during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday.

France has fallen into utter chaos with riots, bus depots being set on fire and now 40,000 officers have been deployed 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/j01yyhku8v — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 30, 2023

Malls and showrooms have been looted. There has been vandalism and arson on the streets and rioters have reportedly looted armories and video footage of armed rioters have surfaced all over social media. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of these videos, but most have been shared by verified social media handles.

The media gave us wall-to-wall nonstop propaganda coverage about the fake "Russia Coup" last week.



Now, they are silent about the coup and riots in France. Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/omY2Y2SRns — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 1, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has rushed back from an EU summit and has chaired a top-level crisis meeting.

The unrest was sparked by the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, which revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs.

He is due to be buried in a ceremony on Saturday, according to the mayor of Nanterre - the Paris suburb where he lived and was killed.

Here are some shocking visuals that have surfaced on social media:

France has fallen...



Police are unable to control the migrant and left-wing riots taking place across the country. French media has surrendered and cannot keep track of the number of towns and cities across the country being looted, set on fire, and destroyed.



Islamic attacks,… pic.twitter.com/s0m4CRLjIL — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) June 30, 2023

Why did the world get so messed up? Looks like a civil war in #France with all these #FranceRiots happening right now… pic.twitter.com/IheLarKQD0 — Otto (@otto8_) June 30, 2023

Yelling Allahu Akbar as they commit violence during Eid. So peaceful.#FranceRiotspic.twitter.com/SIAgfeXf3e — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) June 30, 2023

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told TF1 television that crack units from both the police and the paramilitary gendarme force were among the 45,000 officers deployed Friday.

This compares with 40,000 the night before, when the police force failed to prevent 492 structures being damaged, 2,000 vehicles being burned and 3,880 fires started nationwide, according to government figures.

🚨🚨 This Is What War Looks Like



No This Isn't The Proxy Geopolitical War Against Ukraine and Russia



This Is The Globalists War On Europe And Whites#FranceRiotspic.twitter.com/fCgJNPGjBj — 🇮🇪 Gerard Delaney 🔞 🇮🇪 (@Ger_Delaney_40) July 1, 2023

Town hall in Persan–Beaumont, northern France, set on fire. pic.twitter.com/bw41eO7JBT — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 1, 2023

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also announced the cancellations of large-scale events - such as concerts - across the country.

Buses and trams, targeted in some of the previous nights' violence, stopped running at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned.

Footage from the 13th arrondissement of Paris.pic.twitter.com/DxqevZNyob — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

French rioters use 'Grand Theft Auto' themes as they take over a bus. pic.twitter.com/p7E4059dbi — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 1, 2023

BREAKING: Footage from riots in Marseille, France.pic.twitter.com/AIGALSwkL1 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

The Paris region's bus and tram lines remained "severely disrupted" on Friday, the RATP transport operator said, after a dozen vehicles were torched overnight in a depot and some routes were blocked or damaged.

There was daylight looting Friday in the eastern city of Strasbourg, where rioters targeted an Apple Store and other shops.

A curfew was installed in at least three towns in the Paris region and several others elsewhere in the country.

