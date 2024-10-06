1,000-Year-Old Seed Revived In Israeli Desert, Grows Into 10-Foot Tree

An ancient 1,000-year-old seed has grown into a tree named "Sheba" in Israel. The tree, linked to Biblical times, shows medicinal properties, including anti-cancer compounds. Scientists believe it could be linked to historical resins mentioned in religious texts.

This remarkable development began when archaeologists unearthed the pristine seed in the 1980s. Years later, Dr Sarah Sallon, from the Louis L Borick Natural Medicine Research Centre in Jerusalem, initiated a study to plant the seed, which was remarkably dated to be 1,000 years old.

To the researchers' surprise, a tiny shoot emerged just five weeks after planting, leading scientists to identify the tree as part of the Commiphora genus, although its exact species remains unknown and is likely extinct.

Now it has grown into a 10-feet-tall tree. Despite thriving in height, the tree has yet to flower or produce fruit. Researchers believe it could be linked to a healing plant mentioned in the Bible. This project is part of a broader effort to bring back extinct species, like the woolly mammoth and dodo, using hybrid techniques.

Beyond plants, scientists are also studying ancient DNA for new drugs and insights into genetic diversity, which could benefit modern medicine. These efforts show how exploring the past can help us understand and improve our future.

In parallel, Mount Everest is rising more rapidly than previously thought, growing at a rate of about 0.08 inches (2 millimetres) per year due to geological processes dating back millions of years. A recent phenomenon known as “river piracy” is contributing to this unexpected growth.

In Denmark, archaeologists found a Viking-era burial ground with over 50 well-preserved skeletons, including a woman buried in a wagon. They plan to extract DNA from the remains to learn more about the people buried there.

Meanwhile, the northern bald ibis population has rebounded thanks to dedicated efforts, growing from just 59 pairs in the 1990s to over 500 today. Other reintroduction programs, including teaching zoo-raised ibises their migration routes using ultralight aircraft, have helped these distinctive birds return to Europe for the first time since the 1600s.