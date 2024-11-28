1,000 Arrests, A Jailed Former PM: Pakistan's Political Turmoil Explained

The standoff between the Pakistani government and the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached a boiling point. With deadly clashes, sweeping arrests, and widespread discontent, Pakistan once again faces political turmoil.

Imran Khan, the former cricket star turned politician, has been in jail since August 2023 on corruption charges. His detention followed a turbulent year in which his government was ousted via a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022.

Since then, Mr Khan has faced over 150 legal cases ranging from corruption to sedition. His popularity, however, remains undiminished among his supporters, who view him as a victim of political vendettas by the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Photo Credit: AFP

On Sunday, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), launched a march toward Islamabad, demanding the release of its jailed leader. Thousands of PTI supporters, led by Mr Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and other senior party leaders, descended upon the capital.

Mr Khan was arrested in May 2023 arrest over allegations that he and Bushra Bibi, accepted land as a bribe through a trust. Mr Khan also faces anti-terrorism charges tied to clashes that followed his arrest. Other allegations include unlawfully disclosing state secrets in 2022, for which he was acquitted, and an unlawful marriage in 2018, also resulting in acquittal.

In August 2023, Mr Khan was arrested for allegedly selling state gifts, a case in which Bushra Bibi, now leading protests, was also implicated but granted bail in October. Though Mr Khan secured bail in November, he remains imprisoned on other charges.

Rally Turns Violent

What began as a support rally for Mr Khan quickly turned violent. By Tuesday night, the situation had escalated into full-scale clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Pakistani security forces, equipped with riot gear and backed by paramilitary personnel, deployed tear gas and barricades to contain the crowds. Protesters broke through multiple security checkpoints, reaching the edge of Islamabad's highly secured red zone, home to key government buildings and embassies.

Photo Credit: AFP

Amid a blackout in central Islamabad, the Pakistani government launched an operation involving tear gas and mass detentions. The crackdown resulted in over 1,000 arrests, including many senior PTI leaders. At least four paramilitary personnel and six protesters were killed in the clashes, and dozens more were injured, according to news agency Reuters who cited local news reports.

In the aftermath of the raid, PTI announced a temporary suspension of its protest. Citing "state brutality," the party stated that it would regroup and strategise for future action.

Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior PTI leader and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, retreated to the party's northern stronghold. Mr Gandapur later assured supporters that the protests were not over.

Party Under Siege

The PTI described the midnight crackdown as a "massacre" orchestrated by a "fascist military regime." Party officials alleged that live ammunition was used against demonstrators, accusations vehemently denied by the government. Videos circulated on social media allegedly showed excessive use of force by law enforcement.

PTI also claimed that its workers were killed in the operation, with reports suggesting as many as 40 deaths. However, these numbers remain unverified, and government officials have dismissed the allegations as "propaganda."

Photo Credit: AFP

According to Islamabad Police, 954 protesters were detained between Sunday and Tuesday, with more than 600 arrests occurring on Tuesday alone. Law enforcement defended its actions, arguing that the protests had devolved into "terrorism" after security personnel were targeted and public property was damaged.

Government's Response

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government has deployed massive security forces, shut down mobile internet services, and banned public gatherings in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed PTI's allegations of excessive force, accusing the party of spreading misinformation to justify its actions.