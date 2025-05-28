Benaras Beyond Temples And Ghats: 7 Things You Must Absolutely Do While You Are There

When someone says 'Benaras' or 'Varanasi', what pops into your head? Probably the mesmerising Ganga Aarti, the sacred Manikarnika Ghat, the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, or maybe that peaceful sunset boat ride. Fair enough - these are classics that give the city its spiritual heartbeat. But Benaras is not only about its temples and ghats. It is a city where history, culture, and art casually bump into each other on every corner. Each lane has its own story, each bend has something going on, and every minute is a memory waiting to happen.

This is your cheat sheet to a Benaras that is full of surprises. Less guidebook, more street-smart. Let us dive into it.

1. Take a heritage walk through the secret lanes of Varanasi

Skip the regular tourist trail and wander into Varanasi's maze-like streets. These winding lanes are filled with age-old shrines, hidden courtyards, crumbling havelis, and the kind of snack joints that deserve their own fan base. Sign up for a heritage walk led by someone who knows the city inside out, and you might stumble upon forgotten temples, bizarre legends, and fun facts that never make it online.

Quick tip: Your guide will help, but do not just follow their script. Talk to the locals. Their stories and humour add more magic to the walk. Also, hold on to your stuff - staying alert never hurt anyone.

2. Sit in on a soul-stirring classical music baithak

Varanasi is the birthplace of Indian classical music greatness. From Pandit Ravi Shankar to Ustad Bismillah Khan, legends have lived and performed here. And the music scene is still alive - in cosy baithaks, age-old music schools, and even on floating boats in the Ganga. These performances are not just about sound; they feel like something spiritual that stays with you long after.

Quick tip: Ask about baithaks the minute you land. Cultural centres usually know what is coming up. Many events are intimate and informal, so planning your trip around them is a great idea.

3. Try your hand at Banarasi silk weaving or toy making

Benaras is a craftsman's city, too. In neighbourhoods like Madanpura and Lallapura, master weavers have been making Banarasi silk sarees for generations. Their looms create patterns so intricate, it is like watching poetry in motion. You can visit their workshops, meet the artisans, and even try the weaving yourself. For something different, head to Khojwa, where traditional wooden toys are still being made - a dying art that is worth your time and support.

Quick tip: These hands-on experiences are best arranged through locals or cultural groups. So reach out in advance.

4. Go on a full-blown food trail in Old Benaras

If you love to eat (and who does not), the alleys of Old Benaras are calling your name. Every twist in the road brings you face-to-face with something delicious. Whether you sign up for a food trail or do your own version, you are in for a treat. Start your day with spicy kachori-sabzi, head to Chowk for the legendary tamatar chaat, and if it is winter, do not miss the cloud-like malaiyyo that dissolves the second it hits your tongue.

No food journey here is complete without the famous Banarasi paan. Wash it down with a rich lassi from the Blue Lassi Shop - served in a kulhad and often topped with fresh fruits and dry fruits.

Quick tip: Show up hungry and curious. Your stomach will thank you.

5. Visit a peaceful ashram or a Sanskrit school

Spend time in a quiet ashram or traditional Sanskrit school, where ancient Indian knowledge is still alive and kicking. Speak with scholars, attend open sessions on the Upanishads or Bhagavad Gita, or just sit in on Sanskrit chanting. These places are the real deal - no frills, just focus.

Quick tip: Many institutions like this welcome guests, but they prefer that you reach out beforehand. That way, you are stepping in respectfully.

6. Explore Buddhist history in Sarnath

Only 13 kilometres away from Varanasi is Sarnath, a calm and powerful spot where Buddhism made history. This is where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon after enlightenment. The Dhamek Stupa stands tall here - a huge stone structure from 500 CE that replaced an even older one built by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BCE. Right next door is the Sarnath Archaeological Museum, home to the Ashokan Lion Capital - the one on India's national emblem.

Quick tip: Visit early morning or later in the day for a peaceful vibe. Get a guide - they make the history hit differently.

7. Watch kushti - traditional Indian wrestling - live

Set your alarm early and head to an akhara - a local mud-wrestling arena. Here, you will find pehelwans training with full intensity in giant sand pits. Their routine is tough, disciplined, and deeply rooted in tradition.

Quick tip: Morning is best, dress simply, and watch quietly. If you are lucky, someone might let you in on their training tips.

Benaras wants you to pause, pay attention, and let it slowly get under your skin. Beyond the big-ticket attractions, the city offers little moments that turn into lifelong stories. Let it surprise you next time you visit - because it will.