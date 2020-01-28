Thane Man, 19, Arrested For Raping Minor Girl

19-year-old man arrested in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly raping minor girl. (Representational)

A 19-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl from his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Rupadevi Pada area when the 16-year-old victim was on her way to a coaching class, an official said.

The accused pulled the girl into his shop and took her to a rented room behind the shop, where he allegedly raped her, he said.

The victim confided in her parents, who approached the Shree Nagar police, the official said, adding that the girl underwent a medical examination.

The accused was arrested late on Monday night and has been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

