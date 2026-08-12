boAt Steps Into Smart Projector Market With CineHead F1 Series: Check Price And Specifications

boAt has entered the smart projector category with the launch of the CineHead F1 series, expanding beyond audio and wearables. The series consists of the CineHead F1 and CineHead F1 Pro, both designed for users looking for a large-screen entertainment setup without installing a conventional television.

While the company has launched boAt CineHead F1 Pro in the Indian markets on Monday as the first projector in the tech firm's lineup, the boAt CineHead F1 will be out later.

The launch comes as demand for flexible alternatives for OTT streaming, gaming, live sports and other digital entertainment rises. The CineHead F1 series also adds to boAt's Make in India push. According to the company, around 71 per cent of its total units were produced locally in FY2025.

boAt CineHead F1 Pro: Price in India, Availability

The boAt CineHead F1 Pro comes at an introductory price of Rs 32,999 in India. Interested buyers can purchase via the boAt's website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

The boAt CineHead F1 model, on the other hand, is scheduled to launch in India later this month. The tech giant said that pricing and availability of the standard model will be announced "closer to launch".

boAt CineHead F1 Pro: Features

The projectors are the company's first models to ship with Google TV and provide access to more than 10,000 apps through the Google Play Store, along with personalised recommendations, multiple user profiles and Kids Mode.

Both projectors run on Official Google TV 5.0 integration which enables wireless screen mirroring. In terms of specifications, the devices also feature Google Assistant, while the voice-enabled remote comes with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. Wireless screen mirroring also allows compatible devices to display content on the projector.

The models also support auto focus, auto keystone correction and obstacle avoidance, reducing the need for manual adjustments to the projector.

The CineHead F1 Pro features 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, a 10W speaker with Dolby Audio and 1080p Full HD native resolution with 4K support. The CineHead F1comes with 300 ANSI lumens brightness and a 6W speaker with Dolby Audio.

It also offers 1080p Full HD native resolution with 4K support, projection of up to 120 inches and a sealed, dust-proof optical engine with up to 30,000 hours of lamp life.

Both the projectors are powered by an unspecified MediaTek chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For connectivity, the projectors feature support for dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The CineHead F1 projectors also boast HDMI ARC and eARC.