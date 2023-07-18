Telangana Congress Chief 'Insulted' Transgender Community: KCR's Party

Sravan Dasoju charged Revanth Reddy with 'insulting' the transgender community. (File)

Ruling BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday charged TPCC President Revanth Reddy with 'insulting' and 'disrespecting' the transgender community and economically weaker sections of the society, while targeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Attaching a link of a video in which Revanth Reddy purportedly said that K Chandrasekhar Rao will be considered as neither male nor female if he does not publicly announces that all the sitting BRS MLAs will be given tickets in the coming Assembly polls.

Sravan Dasoju in an open letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and others, demanded that the Congress leader be removed from the post.

"It is not the first time he has committed this crime of insulting the transgender community and backward classes. He did it many times, even before... Why are AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, senior leaders Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Ji tolerating such a foul mouth from Revanth Reddy?" the BRS spokesperson questioned.

Under the leadership of KCR utmost respect and honor for every section of society is given, and there is no discrimination in the name of gender, caste, creed, or religion, the BRS leader added.

Mr Dasoju pointed out that the Chief Minister has honored the transgender community by appointing two of them- Prachi Rathore and Ruth John Paul Koyyala, as doctors at the state-run Osmania General Hospital.

